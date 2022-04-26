Kerry’s Steve cycling from Donegal to Kerry

Steve Boyle, a native of Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry is aiming to cycle from Donegal to Kerry to raise vital funds for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital.

Steve, currently working in Newbridge, Co. Kildare aims to cycle and run 420 km from Donegal town to the village of Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry over three days from 29th April to the 1st May.

He will departs Donegal Town on Thursday 29th April at 8 am and hopes to be in Claremorris Co. Mayo no later than 6 pm.

Day two will see him leaving Claremorris early in the morning and travelling towards his next destination in Bunratty Co. Clare. His final day will see him leaving Bunratty at 7 am for his final destination of Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

Steve says: “My reason for doing this event for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is simple., Having seen friends and family affected by dementia and watched people I love lose their lifetime memories over time and the lasting effect it can have on family and friends, I wanted to do something worthwhile”.

While training has been very enjoyable on the Kerry and Kildare roads, it has also had challenges. However, Steve’s support has been brilliant and has given him that extra drive to complete the challenge.

Steve continues, “I am doing this not only to raise funds for two worthy charities but also to challenge myself, mentally and physically”.

Steve has set up an iDonate page at this link. You can follow Steve’s progress on the Instagram and Facebook pages by searching Steve’s Cycle Run South.