Major drugs seizure on Clare/Limerick border

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, supported by Gardaí from Mayorstone, Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces, carried out a number of searches in Corbally, Co Limerick and Clonlara, Co Clare as part of Operation Tara, targeting the distribution of controlled drugs in the Limerick area.

During the course of one search, Gardaí recovered heroin, with an estimated street value, subject to analysis, of €1.34m. No persons were arrests during the course of the search and the drugs will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A further search took place at a separate location and Gardaí seized €12,500 in cash. A man (40s) was arrested at the scene of this search and was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained pursuant to Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.