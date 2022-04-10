Man helped to safety at Dromore lake

A man was rescued from a lake in Co Clare last night after he became confused and entered the water.

Gardaí and ambulance paramedics responded to an emergency call last on Saturday night reporting that a man in a confused state was standing in the water at Dromore Lough near Crusheen.

When Gardaí and paramedics arrived at the popular public amenity, they tried to communicate with the man who didn’t respond. Personnel were unable to safely reach the man because of the soft ground on the shoreline. It’s understood the man had been in the water for up to three hours.

Assistance was requested from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service who dispatched units including swift water and flood rescue technicians (SRTs) from Ennis station. The fire service was alerted at around 11.30pm.

Fire service personnel launched a small raft to reach the man who was about 15 metres from the shore. They managed to bring the casualty safely ashore where paramedics were waiting to assess him.

The man, understood to have been suffering from hypothermia, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.