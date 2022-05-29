Coast Guard assists power boat on Lough Derg

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked this afternoon to investigate reports of a vessel aground in Ballyvally on the Clare shore of Lough Derg.

At 1.00pm a boat crew launched from Pier Head, Killaloe and made its way to the area while a shore team travelled to the scene by road.

A crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel and after an full assessment of the vessel, a tow line was set up. The 22-foot power boat was then taken on tow back out to deep water where the skipper took control of the vessel again.

The vessel was later recovered from the water.

The effort was coordinated by watch officers at The Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre at Valentia in Kerry.

Killaloe Coast Guard’s drone team was requested to travel to Kilkee and assist Kilkee Coast Guard unit with an ongoing missing person search between Kilkee and Loop Head. A diver has been missing in the area since May 3rd.