Five arrested in Clare/Limerick drugs operation

Five people were arrested and a quantity of drugs and cash seized during a search operation in counties Clare and Limerick yesterday.

At approximately 2.15pm, Gardaí stopped a vehicle on the Corbally Road in Co. Clare. During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí located approximately €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine. The drugs were seized and will be sent for analysis.

The occupants of the vehicle, three men aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Two of these men have since been released from custody pending files to the DPP.

A number of follow-up searches were conducted in Limerick yesterday evening.

During the course of these searches, approximately €406,000 Cocaine, €140,000 Heroin, €45,000 Amphetamine, €42,852 Diazapam Tablets and a large sum of cash was seized by Gardaí. The exact values of the seized items are to be confirmed pending examination.

A further two persons were arrested over the course of the evening. A male, aged in his 50s, and a female, aged in her 30s, are also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Henry Street Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.