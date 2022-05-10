Further jobs announcement at Ei Electronics

Shannon based Company Ei Electronics has made a further jobs announcement, following the recent expansion of its Shannon Headquarters.

It comes on the back of 200 manufacturing jobs already announced by Ei CEO Mick Guinee in March of this year.

Recruitment has already commenced for a range of new senior positions including Test Development, Controls / Robotics / Electrical Engineering, Software Development and Production Management.

With a turnover in 2021 of circa €320m, and 1,100 employees worldwide, Ei Electronics commands a leadership position globally as a manufacturer home life safety devices.

Commenting on the announcement, Ei Director David Keating said “We have made a significant investment in the expansion of our manufacturing facility here in Shannon and with that comes the need for talent across a range of functions. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing headquarters, opened recently by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin is an exemplar manufacturing operation, combining the latest in Industry 4.0, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Manufacturing Test practices.”

Mike Keegan, Head of R&D added, “As a recognised global leader in our field, with R&D the lifeblood of our business, we are constantly on the lookout for engineering talent. We continue to build on our core sensor technology, combining the latest in machine learning, data analytics and embedded software advancements to ensure that we remain at the forefront of emerging cloud-based “Connected Home” and IOT developments. Our Global R&D effort is centred in Shannon and provides a fertile environment for ambitious engineers to connect, collaborate and innovate.”

Ei’s recently opened new Headquarters Building on the existing Ei Campus comprises a 10,000m2 facility. It includes significant additional manufacturing capacity, Research and Development, and office space. The expansion underpins a strategy of maintaining 100% of manufacturing in Shannon, in addition to the co-location of other key functions on a single site.

Details of open positions may be viewed here…