Camán to the Burren at the Michael Cusack Centre

2022 marks the 175th anniversary of the birth of Michael Cusack, founding father of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

As part of the Cusack 175 programme, the Michael Cusack Centre is running ‘Camán to the Burren’ traditional hurley making workshops starting on Friday 4th June 2022 from 1 to 4 pm.

Camán to the Burren is a 45 minute Traditional Hurling Making Demonstration delivered by Aidan Cuddihy of Mac Códa Hurleys, Inagh.

Further workshops will be delivered on the first Friday afternoon of each month to October 2022.

Situated in a stunning location in Carron, in the heart of the award-winning Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, we invite you to come and explore the art and craft of hurley making in the “Heart & Soul of the GAA” where Michael Cusack was born and where the story of the GAA began.

Special Family Ticket (2 adults and 2 children) for €20.00 includes guided tour of the Cusack Homestead Thatched Cottage and Exhibition Centre and Family Fairy Trail.

Contact the centre by email or telephone s on 065 7089944.