Coast Guard tasked after boat collides with bridge

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was called out this afternoon following reports that a vessel was stuck against Killaloe Bridge.

The alarm was raised at around 4.50pm and within minutes, a boat crew launched from Pier Head Killaloe while a shore team also responded by road. On arrival at the scene, a crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel and an assessment of the craft was carried out.

All on board were found to be safe and well and it was confirmed the vessel was not taking on water.

A decision was made to remove the six adults and four children from the boat and bring them to safety at Ballina Quay.

The company from which the vessel had been hired, responded quickly to the incident, and took over the recovery of the vessel from the bridge. At 6:15pm the vessel was recovered from the bridge without damage.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.