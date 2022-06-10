Diving Ireland Photography Group Exhibit in Kilkee

Diving Ireland, a volunteer based organisation teaching everything from Scuba, Snorkelling to Underwater Hockey, is hosting a photographic exhibition in Kilkee this month.

Members are volunteers assist in many projects including projects with Heritage Ireland creating The Aud exhibit at Spike Island, Environmental programs for documenting Marine Life and monitoring of MPA (MainePark Areas).

Some of the more advanced members assist in Search and Recovery operations with RNLI, Irish Coast Guard and An Garda Síochána. The group also dive for fun and many members have become increasingly involved in Underwater Photography.

Diving Ireland Underwater Photography group created in April 2010, has assisted many aspiring Photographers to learn and develop the uniquies skills involved in Underwater shoots. We have had ample successes with members placing and Winning such notable competitions such as An Taisce CleanCoast – Love Your Coast and the British & Irish Underwater Photography Competition (BIUPC).

Members have become a main element of Dive Ireland International Expo as the images we take show the hidden stories of Ireland’s underwater caves, wrecks and marine life.

This year, the group’s travelling Exhibit has come to Kilkee at Oceanlife Dive Centre for the month of June. The exhibit includes many works by local UW Photographers Vannesa Keanne from Kilkee and Mike Orth from Limerick.

Much of the works showcase many examples of Maine life taken in Clare regions. This is a rare opportunity for many to see amazing colours and rich diversity of life located on our doorstep, so we encourage all to view before the exhibits move in Mid July to their next location.

Basking Sharks have become a major headline event in Ireland with new protection placed thanks to works from members with IWDG and NPWS.