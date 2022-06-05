Dooley elected Co-President of the ALDE Party

Clare Senator Timmy Dooley has been elected as Co-President of the ALDE Party at the 2022 ALDE Annual Congress in Dublin.

Speaking after his election as Co-President of the grouping of liberal European political parties Senator Timmy Dooley said, “I am honoured to have been elected to the position of the Co-President of the ALDE Party after a number of years of working at a vice president level.

“Fianna Fáil were pivotal in leading Ireland’s accession to the European Union 50 years ago and I was delighted to secure the congress for Ireland to mark that very important moment in our countries history.

“There are very many challenges facing Europe at the moment and the strong response to the war in Ukraine is evidence of the importance of a powerful liberal voice within the European institutions.

“I’ve been working for a number of years with my Ukrainian colleagues and following the invasion by Russia, we sped up the process of welcoming President Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party into the ALDE family. President Zelensky’s party were represented by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna at the congress where she formally accepted her party’s adoption into the ALDE Party.”

The Congress focused on a number of important issues most notably European security and the response to the war in Ukraine as well as energy independence for European countries.

The congress was attended by ALDE Prime Ministers and Commissioners such as Taoiseach Michael Martin, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, and Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.

Following the congress Co-President of the ALDE party Senator Timmy Dooley said: “I was delighted to see such a strong attendance of European politicians and delegates at the congress in Dublin which is estimated to have benefitted the local economy by €3.5 million.”