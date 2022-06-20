Green light for preschool service at Clooney NS

The Department of Education’s approval of the provision of a preschool at Clooney National School has been welcomed by Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara.

Consent was granted on Thursday for the operation of the service by a third-party childcare provider in an empty classroom in the school.

“I was delighted to be able to assist in securing go ahead for this preschool service, which will help the school to retain its three-teacher status and increase enrolment numbers,” stated Deputy McNamara.

“Clooney NS, like many other rural schools across Clare, faces the ongoing challenge of consolidating and growing the number of students enrolled there,” he commented.

Deputy McNamara continued, “I want to acknowledge the Principal and Board of Management for their efforts in seeking out a third-party childcare provider to operate a preschool at Clooney NS. Up to a dozen children are already provisionally enrolled in the new service, which bodes well for future enrolment numbers at the school.”