Irish Water dealing with supply issues in Clare

Irish Water and Clare County Council are currently carrying out repair works to a burst watermain in West Clare.

The utility company has dispatched repair crews to the Miltown Malbay area where burst water main has been reported.

Two other burst are impacting on Mountrivers, Doonbeg, Doonmore, Glascloune, Lisdeen, Carrigaholt and surrounding area.

Irish Water has said that as a result, customers in Miltown Malbay and surrounding area may experience loss of supply, low pressure and/or discolouration.

Traffic management systems have been put in place at all four work sites where repairs should be completed between 5.00pm and 6.00pm today.

The company is advising customers however to allow a further 2 to 3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to be fully restored.

The utility said: “Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise.”

For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.