Manufacturing collaboration event at TUS Moylish

More than 1,600 exhibitors, delegates, manufacturers and visitors from across Ireland and the UK travelled to TUS, Moylish Campus Limerick, to take part in one of the largest ever manufacturing collaboration events to be held in the Mid West.

Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2022, organised jointly by the UK manufacturing supply chain trade association the GTMA* and the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), encouraged businesses from both sides of the Irish Sea to share ideas about new technologies and precision tools, build strong working relationships, learn about developments in manufacturing, and do business.

This year’s event extended its offerings over two days to include a multi-million euro Manufacturing Technology Zone, the IDEAM Digitalisation of Manufacturing Conference, Meet the Manufacturer and the successful manufacturing supply trade exhibition.

The British Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston, who attended the second day of the event, described it as a perfect example of UK/Ireland collaboration.

He said, “Manufacturing Solutions is a perfect example of UK/Ireland collaboration, enabling businesses from across these islands to form new relationships and display the latest innovation in manufacturing technologies and engineering solutions. Further demonstrating strong UK/Ireland connections, the event is jointly organised by a UK trade association and an Irish university and has the involvement and support from both the Irish and UK Governments alongside InterTradeIreland and Enterprise Ireland.”

“These events display practical, business and technology-focussed UK/Ireland collaboration in action here in Limerick, and I and my team are proud to be involved and give our support,” he said.

Speaking about the success of the annual event GTMA Chief Executive Officer, Julia Moore said Manufacturing Solutions Ireland which began in 2016 as a conduit for opening up new possibilities within the supply chain to customers and suppliers from both Ireland and the UK, has resulted in advancing stronger trading relationships between both.

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane explained that the collaborative event reflects TUS’s ethos of working with industry to research and develop new technologies, share new ideas and educate highly skilled work ready graduates.

“We are delighted to welcome Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2022 back to the TUS, Moylish campus, this year. The partnership between TUS and the GTMA supported by the PTMA, and the resulting extended two-day event, is reflective of the Irish and UK manufacturing industry’s determination to work together, share ideas and trade. At the core of this event is the sharing of those new ideas, processes and advance technologies in the newly added Manufacturing Technology Zone, in the Digitalisation of Manufacturing Conference and throughout the TUS Moylish campus,” he said.

The newly added Digitalisation of Manufacturing Conference welcomed SME business clusters, such as Manufacturing Northern Ireland, to Limerick to take part in joint workshops and work collaboratively with the TUS based IDEAM national industry cluster, as well as encouraging movement towards digitalisation of manufacturing among SMEs and providing access to relevant funding.

Meanwhile advance technologies and machines, many never before seen in Ireland and the UK have been on display in the new multi-million euro Manufacturing Technology Zone.

GTMA CEO Ms Moore said, “Each year we see new ideas, new technologies, materials and processes on display, but none more so than this year; through both the 150 trade exhibits and the Manufacturing Technology Zone . The event’s progression to knowledge sharing and doing business is testament to the relationships built over the years. Manufacturing Solutions Ireland continues also to shine a light on the innovation and skills of our SME engineering community, and support them as they remain responsive, fast, flexible competitive in a global market.”