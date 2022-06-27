Traffic ‘Cross-over Trial’ to be held on N18

An exercise will be take place on the N18 dual-carriageway this week to test emergency cross-overs and contra flow traffic arrangements that might be required to manage serious incidents on the route.

The N18 is a national road of strategic national importance, providing a direct connection between County Limerick, County Clare, and County Galway, while interconnecting all three regions with Shannon International Airport, which is a growing centre of employment and economic activity.

To ensure the ongoing resilience of this corridor, an exercise is planned with the emergency services, An Garda Síochána, and Fire Services, in collaboration with Clare County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s road maintenance contractor, Colas Joint Venture.

This exercise will take place on the N18 between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 6 Bunratty. The operation will commence on Wednesday, 29th June, at 8.00pm until 6.00am on Thursday, 30th June.

Clare County Council has advised that: “Drivers will experience temporary traffic layouts during this time under the management of the emergency services. Expect minimal disruption to travel times with an advisory 55kph speed limit in place. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

Motorists are advised to contact info@crjv.ie if they have any queries or require additional information.