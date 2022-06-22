Traffic Management Plan for Spancil Hill Fair

Gardaí have issued details of a Traffic Management Plan that will be implemented in Spancil Hill for this year’s fair.

Outlining the details of the plan, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “A one way traffic system will be implemented in the vicinity of Spancil Hill on the R325 Ennis/Tulla Rd. between 7.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday 23rd June, 2022.

Traffic heading from Ennis to Tulla will proceed as normal throughout the day.

Traffic coming from Tulla towards Ennis will diverted left at Norrie Henchy’s Bar

To proceed following ‘Detour Ahead’ signs for Ennis as far as the Quin Road, Lynch’s Cross and/or

Proceed following Detour ahead signs for M18 Motorway through Lynches cross and exiting at Killoo East junction

There will be 4 car Parks – for vehicles not pulling trailers/possession of animals:

Kelly’s Car Park/Field – non-towing vehicles only (from Ennis direction)

Duggan’s(pub) Car Park – non-trailer/towing vehicles only (from Ennis direction)

McGrath Car Park – non-trailer/towing vehicles only (from Tulla direction)

Carolan’s Car Park – non-towing vehicles only (from Crusheen/Gort direction).

The Fair-Field and McDonagh’s fields for vehicles towing Horses/Trucks only etc.

Patrons parking in car parks 1, 2, & 3 will have to use the R352 to gain pedestrian access to the Fair – for safety reasons pedestrians are requested to utilise the right hand-side of the road heading towards Tulla.

Patrons attending with animals in trailers/horse boxes etc. will only be allowed park either on the Fair Field or in the field directly opposite the Fair Field – no horses are to be extracted from trailers anywhere in the vicinity of Spancilhill save for the two designated car parks.

There will be strict no parking of vehicles save at the car parks listed above. Vehicles that park in contravention of no parking zones will be ticketed and/or towed.