Two sites identified for proposed Shannon NCT centre

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has expressed his optimism that a proposed NCT centre for Shannon will be developed in the near future.

Last month, the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) confirmed that the development of an NCT Centre at the Smithstown Industrial Estate Smithstown halted “due to significant contractual difficulties.”

Deputy McNamara, who has been pressing for a second NCT Centre for County Clare, has received confirmation from the NCTS that two alternative locations have been identified in the Shannon area.

“Construction work on the new centre had already commenced at the Smithstown Industrial Estate as far back as last summer, including the erecting of the centre’s steel structure, and it was expected that the centre would be operational by the end of 2021,” he explained. “It was disappointing to hear last month that the development would not be proceeding at the site. However, I am delighted to learn that two new site locations are currently being evaluated.”

Deputy McNamara added, “While the NCTS is unable to confirm a definitive operational date at this point, I look forward to the development proceeding as quickly as possible as it will inevitably contribute to reduced waiting times for tests at Clare’s only other operational centre in Ennis.”

Deputy McNamara added that he will continue to impress upon the NCTS the need to review the potential for developing another centre in Kilrush to accommodate thousands of people in the west of the county who face much longer than average journey times to an NCT centre.

He continued, “In the past the NCTS has confirmed to me that the patterns of demand for testing and the need for test facilities in Clare are kept under constant review. I would hope that other locations throughout the county, such as West Clare, will be considered.”