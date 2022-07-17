Coast Guard rescues two from broken down jetski

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard unit was tasked this evening to assist two people after their jetski broke down on Lough Derg.

The volunteer team was tasked at 6:55pm by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

The jetski was reported to have broken down north of Two Mile Gate on the Clare shore of Lough Derg.

A boat crew launched at 7:05pm and reached the broken down jetski with minutes. A shore team travelled by road to where the jetski had been secured alongside at a private jetty. The two people were transported to Two Mile Gate by the shore team.

The jetski was taken on tow to Two Mile Gate where it was later recovered from the water.