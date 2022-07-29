Donald Trump to visit Clare next month

Donald Trump looks set to visit his family’s West Clare golf resort late next month.

The embattled former US president last visited his property in Doonbeg during an official visit to Ireland in 2019. Before that, he travelled to Clare on several occasions in a private capacity. His last private trip was in June 2015 when he also stayed at the Trump property in Doonbeg.

It had been reported that Mr Trump wanted to travel to Ireland in January of last year ahead of the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden. At the time however, the world was in the midst of a global pandemic and travel to Ireland was only allowed for ‘essential purposes.’

It’s expected Mr Trump will arrive in Ireland on August 27th and stay at his Doonbeg hotel for two nights when security is expected to be tight.

Former US presidents receive Secret Service protection after they leave office unless they decline the privilege. It’s expected that Mr Trump will travel with a security detail.

Additional security arrangements are expected to be put in place in Ireland with members of An Garda Síochána’s National Crime and Security Intelligence Service and Emergency Response Unit likely to be deployed.

While there will most likely be some security measures around the hotel and golf course, it’s not expected there will any road closures or major disruption to traffic.

Mr Trump is currently under the spotlight for his actions during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington. Trump has been accused ‘supreme dereliction of duty’ and of inciting those riots.