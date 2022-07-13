Full transparency needed in any potential National Broadband Ireland sale

Senator Timmy Dooley has said there must be full transparency around the proposed sale and change of ownership of National Broadband Ireland.

The Clare Senator said: “There must be full transparency around any change of ownership that is proposed for National Broadband Ireland.

“We’re told today that the majority owners of NBI have notified the Minister of their intention to sell an 80% stake in the company to Asterion Industrial Partners.

“This is a public contract to provide a vital service in the state. The public must be made fully aware of the return the initial investors are scheduled to get from this deal and what they have invested to this point.

“We know NBI has already been hit with penalties for missing targets and any change of ownership must not affect the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.”