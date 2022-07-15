Gardaí warn motorists to slow down

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists to slow down and drive with care after a number of speeding detections were made last weekend.

The county’s roads are expected to be particularly busy in the coming days with thousands expected to flock to lakeland and coastal areas with warm weather forecast.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “There were a number of intercept speed checkpoints carried out last weekend on the routes in and out of our coastal resorts and a number of drivers received fixed charge penalty notices for excessive speed.

These checkpoints will continue for the coming weeks. We want to encourage drivers to be considerate and responsible on the roads and to play their part in keeping each other safe.”

Sgt Brooks added: “Slow down and always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions. Drivers should pay attention to the speed limit signs on all roads but especially on entering built up areas. Excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions.

Almost one in four drivers check mobile phone notifications while driving. The penalty for using a mobile phone, which includes supporting it with any part of your body, while driving is an automatic three points on your licence and a sixty euro fine. If you accumulate 12 penalty points (7 for novice and learner drivers) in a three-year period, you will be disqualified from driving for 6 months. When driving our attention should be focused on one thing only – driving safely and not on a mobile phone,” she added.