Indian travel agents discover the island of Ireland

A group of Indian travel agents has been exploring Co Clare and Ireland – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the visit is to familiarise the travel agents with Ireland and our superb tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

Their itinerary included the ferry from Tarbert to Killimer, a visit to the Cliffs of Moher and a boat trip to view the cliffs with the Doolin Ferry Company. They stayed in the Old Ground Hotel and had lunch in Vaughan’s in Liscannor.

Huzan Fraser, Tourism Ireland India, said: “We are delighted to invite these Indian travel agents to explore the island of Ireland this week. Working with the travel trade is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional activity in India – so fact-finding visits for groups like this are really important. Our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2022 and beyond.”

Indian travel agents get ready to board the Doolin Ferry to see the Cliffs of Moher from the water; pictured with Rashmi Pradhan, Tourism Ireland (left); and Letty Cronin, Fáilte Ireland (centre).