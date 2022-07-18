Killaloe Coast Guard and Rescue 115 tasked to swimmer search

Killaloe Coast Guard and the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter have been involved in the search for a swimmer reported missing in the lake at Loughrea Co Galway this evening.

The swimmer, believed to be a woman in her 30s, had gone swimming at The Long Point, a popular swimming location, at around 7.30pm.

Loughrea Fire and Rescue Service were alerted by the Irish Coast Guard and requested to commence a search while additional fire service personnel from Galway city, specially trained in water rescue, were also dispatched to the scene.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was also tasked to assist in the search while the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard dispatched a boat crew and shore teams by road.

The helicopter crew carried out a comprehensive search of the Eastern shore of the lake before expanding the search pattern across the entire 300 hectare surface area.

Gardaí were also involved in the search while locals are understood to have helped by searching the shoreline at the popular swimming location.

Shortly before 10.00pm, fire service personnel spotted something in the water and directed the helicopter to the location. When it was confirmed to be the casualty, fire crews made their way to the area by boat and recovered the woman. It’s understood she was located in the middle of the lake and was said to have been cold and tired. She was handed into the care of HSE paramedics for treatment.