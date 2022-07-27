Martin Hayes to speak at Scariff Library

One of Ireland’s finest cultural ambassadors and east Clare’s master fiddle player will reveal details of his upbringing in Killanena, the musical influences that inspired him and what has sparked extraordinary recognition and appreciation on the world’s musical stage.

Martin Hayes will tell his story at Scariff Library on Saturday (30th July) at 3pm, as part of the Scariff Harbour Festival programme.

‘We are thrilled that Martin has accepted our invitation to share his early memories of the people and musicians that set him on a path of international success, marking him apart not only as a uniquely talented fiddle player, but as a collaborator on projects across a variety of musical genres,’ said Harry O’Meara of Scariff Harbour Festival Committee. ‘It’s a library talk that we believe people will thoroughly enjoy and gain insight into what makes Martin such a soulful musician and a huge success,’ he added.

In his recently published memoir, Shared Notes – A Musical Journey, Martin Hayes also outlines his journey onwards from east Clare to the United States, the gigs he played, the groups he played with, the tours he undertook and ultimately the incredible musical partnership with Chicago born guitarist, Dennis Cahill. It is particularly poignant that Dennis Cahill passed away in the USA at the age of 68 in June of this year.

Scariff Harbour Festival will be opened on Friday 29th at Waterways Ireland Offices at 6pm to which the Festival Committee extends an open invitation. Stewart Dickson, NI Alliance Party MLA for east Antrim, will address the gathering emphasising the importance of shared links with Northern Ireland through community activities like Scariff Harbour Festival. The presence of Waterways Ireland in Scariff, a north/south ministerial body is the bedrock on which that link is made.

Primarily a family festival, it runs from the 29th to the 31st of July and includes walks and talks, water activities, street fair, scouting capers, kids fun zone, pop-up Gaeltacht, silk painting and baking to bands on the Fair Green each night from the Spirit of Smokie to the Kilfenora Céilí Band. The only requirement for all festival activities is one €5 wristband for the entire week-end.

View the Scariff Harbour Festival Brochure here