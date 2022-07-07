New Electric Bike Share Scheme for Shannon

Shannon is to benefit from a new electric bike share scheme launching this week across the Shannon Free Zone and Shannon Town.

The scheme is operated by an Irish start-up CoMotion Mobility Solutions Ltd who have established a base at the Future Mobility Campus in Shannon. The free-floating scheme which is accessible via the CoMotion App will see 50 bikes deployed across the region. Bikes will be located on-street 24-7 and can be rented by paying a €1 unlocking fee and then just 1c per minute thereafter.

The scheme is quite unique as it is sponsored by local Businesses and elected members of the Shannon Municipal District. Sponsors include – Shannon Group, EI Electronics, Clare County Council, Zagg International, Fine Grain Properties, Shannon Springs Hotel, Shannon Leisure Centre, Shannon Chamber of Commerce, Shannon Skillnet and Future Mobility Campus Ireland. According to Emma Dobbyn of CoMotion “The scheme is made viable by the support of all the sponsors. Their willingness to back the scheme and provide additional sustainable mobility services for the region is a sign of their commitment to the local community and their employees.”

The green credentials of the scheme are further boosted by the fact that the bike is made from recycled aluminium. “Recycled Aluminium uses less than 5% of the energy resources required to manufacture aluminium from raw materials. It is essential to CoMotion that we provide a home-grown, environmentally conscious, solution to provide services to rural communities and corporate clients that wouldn’t normally have access to these services due to population size. Companies can also use their involvement in the scheme to offset their own carbon emissions so it’s a beneficial arrangement for all parties involved.”

CoMotion are now looking for new locations across Ireland to establish their unique eco-friendly bike share scheme. For further information please contact CoMotion at hello@comotion.ie.