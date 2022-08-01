Dan Furey set-dancing weekend returns

Following a break of three years, the Dan Furey Weekend of Set-Dancing returns to the village of Labasheeda on the weekend of August 19th to 21st.

This has been one of the top set-dancing festivals in the country and it is hoped that this year’s event won’t be any different. There is a distinct Clare flavour to the weekend with the Tulla and Kilfenora Céili Bands providing music for the céilis, Mullagh’s PJ Murrihy will entertain for the Social Dancing on the Saturday at 2.30pm and Johnny Reidy from Kerry plays for the final céili on Sunday 21st at 2.30pm. There are dancing workshops at 11am on the Saturday also.

Sunday is full of activity with a trip to the cemetery at 11am, the Fancy Dress and Float Parade getting under way at 1pm, followed by fun activities for children including bouncing castles, games, face painting and ice cream.

The afternoon céili with Johnny Reidy and his band begins at the earlier time of 2.30pm. There is a junior Seisiún at 5.30pm for an hour followed by a Seisiún and Singers Club getting underway at 6.30pm to bring to an end what is hoped to be a wonderful weekend of culture and fun on the banks of the Shannon estuary.