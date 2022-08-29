Driver escapes injury as truck overturns at quarry

A driver escaped serious injury after his vehicle overturned while he was unloading it at a quarry in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4.00pm at the Roadstone plant in Bunratty. It’s understood the man was tipping a load of stone when his vehicle truck overturned onto its side.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit.

The man managed to free himself from the cab of the vehicle and was assessed at the scene by paramedics. It’s understood he suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise uninjured.