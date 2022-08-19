Ennis Injury unit to close for a day due to understaffing

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed the Minor Injury Unit at Ennis General Hospital will be closed on Saturday (August 20th) due to short-term staffing deficits.

In a statement this evening, UL Hospitals Group apologised to patients who may be inconvenienced by this disruption in service.

“This decision has been made to ensure patient safety, which we strive to protect at all times. No other services at Ennis Hospital are affected. We are advising people who require treatment for minor injuries on Saturday to attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Nenagh Hospital.

We urge people with minor injuries not to attend the Emergency Department at UHL at this time. The Injury Unit in St John’s Hospital, Limerick, is open seven days, 8am-7pm, and can be contacted on 061-462303. The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital is open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, and can be contacted on 067-42311,” the HSE added.

Service will resume as normal on Sunday 21st of August from 8am to 8pm.