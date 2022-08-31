Ennistymon entrepreneur earns National Business Accolade

Ennistymon entrepreneur Tina O’Dwyer of The Tourism Space™ has been named AIBF Tourism Business Person Of The Year by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Through The Tourism Space™, Tina and her team offer high-quality learning and networking opportunities to tourism destinations, business owners and managers around the world. Tina herself is a trusted advisor and project manager to national and local authorities, responsible for sustainable destination development in Ireland and Great Britain.

Tina is a recognised TedX Speaker, Facilitator and Event MC. She is also a Certified High Performance Coach, with particular subject matter expertise in the areas of sustainable tourism and regenerative approaches to tourism.

She has now been recognised with Business All-Star Accreditation for her outstanding contribution to the tourism industry in Ireland. Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “This accreditation is in recognition of Tina’s outstanding contribution to the tourism industry in Ireland. We wish to recognise Tina’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer centricity.”

Reacting to the announcement, The Tourism Space Founder and MD Tina O’Dwyer said: “We are delighted to get this recognition as we approach the 5 year milestone in our business. My vision has always been to offer a world class service and high level career opportunities from our base in North Clare. The accreditation and Tourism Business Person of the Year accolade affirms that we are progressing well on that journey. I am delighted for this recognition for our team and am extremely thankful for all of our clients and colleagues who have trusted us over that time.”

“We believe in the power of tourism as a force for good and positive change in the world. Our mission is to empower business leaders, policy makers and professional bodies to become catalysts for a better tourism future. We do this through creating and delivering impactful destination, business and personal development programmes” Ms. O’Dwyer continued.

The Business All-Star Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.