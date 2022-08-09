Irish aviation group ASL and Sabena technics acquire X-Air

ASL Aviation Holdings and Sabena technics have announced an agreement whereby the global aviation services group has assumed full ownership of X-air Services.

The Liège and Brussels based maintenance organisation had been jointly owned on a fifty-fifty basis by ASL and Sabena technics.

ASL Airlines Belgium is X-Air’s largest customer and ASL Aviation Holdings other European airlines in Ireland and France also use the MRO’s facilities for light and heavy maintenance checks on B737-400 Classic and B737-800BCF next-generation aircraft. X-air also provides some maintenance services for ASL Belgium’s fleet of B747-400 freighter aircraft.

“We have enjoyed an excellent working partnership and this acquisition facilitates the business strategies of both ASL and Sabena technics in the coming years”, said Colin Grant, Chief Operating Officer of ASL Aviation Holdings.

“This acquisition secures the maintenance expertise that ASL Airlines Belgium and our other airlines will need for our fleet of B737-400 Classic freighter aircraft. It will also deliver in-house maintenance capabilities for our growing fleet of B737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters. These are critical factors for ASL as we continue to develop our fleet around our customers growth and network requirements”, Colin Grant continued.

“Since the creation of X-air Services in 2009, Sabena technics has brought its MRO expertise to support and develop skills and know-how at sites in Liège and Brussels. These maintenance centres have become a reference in terms of operational excellence for the benefit of ASL’s B737 Classic and NG Freighter fleet. We are confident and delighted that this transfer will allow the continuous growth of the company within ASL group”, said Philippe Delisle, Chief Operating Officer of Sabena technics.

“As a global MRO & modification service provider, we will keep focusing on our business development while ensuring to our civil & military customers the highest levels of safety, quality & performance”, Philippe Delisle continued.

ASL Airlines Belgium has been working closely with X-air as both a 50% shareholder and customer and the MRO’s activities will continue as normal.

“This will be a seamless transaction and it will be very much business as usual in X-air. Our goal is to develop and grow the business and drive it forward in line with ASL’s global maintenance strategy,” said Colin Grant.

The financial details of the transaction to purchase the Sabena technics shareholding in X-air Services are not being disclosed.

Sabena technics is a leading French independent provider of aircraft maintenance & modification solutions. With over 3000 employees based in 16 sites worldwide, the Group supports a large range of aircraft from regional, narrow and wide body, to military fleets. Its long experience, combined with its strong industrial resources, allows it to answer each of its customers’ needs with complete and dedicated solutions: Airframe MRO, CAMO, Component MRO, Modifications, Supply-Chain, Painting, and Training.

ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services company with airlines based in Europe, South Africa and Asia, is a world leader in ACMI airline operations serving major cargo and passenger airlines.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ASL’s six airlines include ASL Airlines Ireland, ASL Airlines Belgium, ASL Airlines France and ASL Airlines United Kingdom in Europe. ASL also have joint venture and associate airlines FlySafair in South Africa and K-Mile Asia in Thailand. The group also includes several leasing entities.