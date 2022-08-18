Limerick Flying Club fly-in makes welcome return

Limerick Flying Club’s popular annual fly-in will make a welcome return this year having been postponed in recent years for a variety of reasons.

The five year break was first caused by adverse weather while, subsequently, the global Covid pandemic put paid to the event. However, the fly-in will return this year and take place on August 27th and 28th.

A spokesperson for Limerick Flying Club said: “The timing is designed to celebrate 75 years since Coonagh Aerodrome was developed and opened by the late Arthur Toppin in August 1947. He was a man of great vision and ambition for which we the current occupiers are most grateful.

We are inviting current and past members of the club to join us at some point over the weekend. There will be a function for members, past and present, held at Coonagh on the evening of 27th August. Further information on request.”

“Finally we also extend an invitation to our fellow aviators from around the country to drop by over the weekend to say “hello”. Please use the PPR facility on our website to let us know you are joining us. All we need now is for some nice Autumnal weather,” the spokesperson added.