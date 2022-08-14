Status Orange Thunderstorm warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Thunderstorm warning for the whole country.

Forecasters say: “Thunderstorm activity expected. Due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected. Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding where heavy downpours occur.

The warning will be effective from 3.00pm today (Sunday) and will remain valid until 9am on Monday.

Thunderstorms were reported across the country last night including North Clare. Lightning was also spotted in the east of the county.

Met Éireann Weather Warnings Explained