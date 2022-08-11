Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Clare.

Upgrading the warning from a previous weather advisory, forecasters say there will be “very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally of 27 to 29 degrees.”

It will also be warm at night with temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees. Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

Met Éireann is warning of the following impacts as a result:

• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population

• High Solar UV index

• Risk of water related incidents