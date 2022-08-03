Sustainability and biodiversity themes for Heritage Week 

Organisers in County Clare are asked to consider sustainable heritage and biodiversity when planning in-person events and digital projects for National Heritage Week 2022, which will take place throughout Clare from 13th to 21st August.

Details of in-person events and digital projects are now being accepted from individuals, community groups and organisations across County Clare, with sustainability and biodiversity this year’s themes.

You are invited to develop and submit your heritage ideas and projects now for Heritage Week. The heritage projects or ideas are really up to you, regardless of how small or big the event. All projects submitted will be considered for seven different Heritage Week Awards. It is important to be inclusive and involve all the community, including new residents, and to cater for accessibility needs.

Heritage Week provides an opportunity to showcase local heritage places and share projects that are happening in your community. It’s a chance to learn something new or share a skill, make connections within the community, and raise the profile of the local area and promote the local heritage.

In-person events may consist of walking tours, lectures, film screenings, exhibitions, craft workshops or other interactive activities. Digital project formats may vary from online talks or exhibitions to videos, podcasts, presentations or blogs, a dedicated website or social media account.

Holding intergenerational craft demonstrations, connecting with local traditional skills, looking at sustainable reuse of materials, and conservation of old buildings are just some of the ideas proposed. Help to address the biodiversity emergency and climate change by building resilience in the community, show your efforts to manage areas for nature, the birds, and the bees, raising awareness of the local wetland or woodland or the local farmland and green spaces.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, who is delighted to support the events, said: “This year, I hope that the Clare community groups and heritage organisations get involved, as well as those who are new to Ireland’s varied heritage.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, is also encouraging everyone with an interest or expertise in any aspect of our heritage to consider putting together and submitting a project for Heritage Week this year.

Clare County Council has confirmed that there will be open house events, nature outings and videos, awareness of our wetlands and their ecosystem services, and events in relation to archaeology and Heritage Keepers programme, for example.

Office of Public Works sites have free entry on Saturday, 13th August. ‘Wild Child Day’ takes place on Saturday, 20th August, catering to families on holidays at this time of the year. Water Heritage Day is on Sunday, 21st August.

The Heritage Council has developed a suite of resources and guidelines to support projects, all of which are available on www.heritageweek.ie.

Participation in National Heritage Week is open to individuals, families, communities and organisations. New and experienced heritage enthusiasts alike are encouraged to get involved.