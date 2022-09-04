Funding for community health and wellbeing projects

Clare County Council recognises the importance of supporting initiatives around the county that promote population health and wellbeing.

Clare’s Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), in partnership with the Council, is funding 10 community health and wellbeing projects under their ‘Interim Healthy Ireland Round 4 Funding 2022’.

This funding will provide €2,000 in financial support to 10 successful community and voluntary organisations for a diverse range of projects and events, that align with the Healthy Clare Strategic Plan 2019-2022 identified priority areas of:

Mental Health and

Physical Activity.

The funding is based on the Department of Health’s Health and Wellbeing budget and is adopted by Clare’s LCDC members. The funding is available to support community and voluntary groups wishing to undertake physical activity and mental health projects between 1st September and 16th December, 2022.

Any community and voluntary group operating in County Clare that delivers activities in the health and wellbeing space which are identified as a priority in the Healthy Clare Strategic Plan 2019-2022 can apply. (Priorities include [1] Physical Activity and [2] Mental Health actions.)

Public sector organisations are not eligible to make an application. Groups are encouraged to register with the Clare Public Participation Network (PPN) and be actively involved in the PPN.

The maximum grant available is €2,000. A total of 10 projects in Clare will be selected and awarded €2,000 each to support their health and wellbeing activity.

Requests for assistance usually exceed the funds available for allocation. In cases where the scheme is oversubscribed, applicants should be aware that successful applications will be selected based on how best they meet the criteria of the fund.

Please read the eligible and ineligible costs list before completing your application. Groups must hold a bank or Credit Union account in their legal name and a valid Tax Clearance Number.

Please see funding guidelines on the Healthy Clare webpage.

Once you complete your project overview form applicants can submit their applications via the online application system.

The closing date for submission of completed online application forms is 5:00pm on Friday 16th September 2022.Funding webpage: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/hif-r4-0-2

The Healthy Clare Strategic Plan can be viewed here.