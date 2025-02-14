AAG Opens Applications for Prestigious Apprenticeship

As the aviation industry faces a growing demand for skilled aircraft maintenance engineers, Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) is responding by opening applications early for its prestigious four-year Apprenticeship in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

With the sector experiencing a surge in recruitment needs, this sought-after programme provides aspiring engineers with a unique opportunity to gain internationally recognised qualifications and hands-on experience in a fast-paced and dynamic industry.

The AAG Apprenticeship Programme has produced award-winning apprentices at both national and international levels, equipping graduates with the expertise needed to thrive in the aviation sector.

“There has never been a better time to pursue a career in aircraft maintenance engineering,” said Anthony Brennan, Chief People Officer, AAG. “The aviation industry is growing, and skilled engineers are in high demand. Our apprenticeship programme offers world-class training, mentorship, and real-world experience, setting graduates up for long-term career success.”

AAG apprentices graduate with highly sought-after qualifications, opening doors to exciting career opportunities in both Ireland and abroad. Many former apprentices have gone on to secure senior roles within AAG and across the global aviation industry.

This four-year apprenticeship combines hands-on, on-the-job training with structured off-the-job technical education, covering key topics such as Engineering fundamentals; Aircraft structures and sheet metal repair; Avionics and electrical systems and Jet engines and aerodynamics.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online via the official Application Form and can see more details here about the Apprenticeship Programme. Applications are now open for this unmissable opportunity to launch a career in aviation!