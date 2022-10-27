Airport Group announces partnership with IBGAA

The Shannon Airport Group has announced its official partnership with the Irish Business & General Aviation Association’s (IBGAA) inaugural conference at the prestigious Adare Manor next month.

The event, which will be launched by Minister Hildegarde Naughton, is expected to welcome over 100 tourism and business aviation delegates from across the globe. The conference will spotlight sustainability, and the value of business aviation to tourism and Ireland’s economy.

Commenting on the event, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said, “We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of this important aviation networking event. The conference offers us the opportunity to showcase our latest range of enhancements in place at Shannon Airport to benefit our customers.

“We have a thriving business jet division and are proud to have been the first airport outside of the Americas to offer full U.S. Preclearance for private aircraft since 2010.

“Shannon is also the only airport in the world to operate a combined European and US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) compliant checkpoint system which means our passengers are screened once to both regulatory standards and therefore eliminates additional screening at other preclearance airports. This facility has had a highly beneficial impact on our business jet customers.”

Welcoming the partnership, Executive Director of IBGAA Joe Buckley said, “We are thrilled to have the Shannon Airport Group with us as a platinum sponsor for our debut IBGAA conference. The conference is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the value of business aviation to the Mid-West and Ireland.

“Shannon Airport is fortunate to have world-class business jet FBO’s (Fixed Based Operators). This service is encouraging more traffic to the airport and opens tourism opportunities for businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way.

“We look forward to highlighting the wonderful facilities at Shannon Airport at the event, and to hearing more about its latest investments and upgrades.”

The IBGAA conference will take place on the 17th of November 2022 in the award-winning Adare Manor in County Limerick, followed by a gala dinner.

For more go to www.ibgaa.com.