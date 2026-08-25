ASL Aviation Holdings acquires two Boeing 747-400ERFs

ASL Aviation Holdings has confirmed the acquisition of two Boeing 747-400ERF freighter aircraft that have been operating within the ASL Group fleet as leased aircraft.

The aircraft, OE-IFB (MSN 33516) and OE-IFD MSN 33945) are operated by ASL Airlines Belgium. The acquisition of both aircraft was completed on August 7th, 2026, with ownership transferred to ASL Aviation Holdings.

Both are established aircraft within the Group’s long-haul freighter fleet and will continue to support ASL’s global air cargo operations. Their acquisition further strengthens ASL Aviation Holdings’ commitment to investing in its long-haul freighter business and expanding the Group’s owned aircraft portfolio.

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The transaction forms part of ASL Aviation Holdings’ ongoing fleet and asset strategy, supporting the continued development of its international air cargo platform and its ability to meet the long-term requirements of its airline operations and customers.

ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services company with five airlines based in Europe and Australia and three associate and joint-venture airlines in South Africa and Asia. ASL is a world leader in ACMI airline operations, and both scheduled and charter cargo and passenger services.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ASL’s airlines include ASL Airlines Ireland, ASL Airlines Belgium, ASL Airlines France and ASL Airlines United Kingdom in Europe and ASL Airlines Australia, formerly known as Pionair.

ASL also has an associate low-cost passenger airline, FlySafair, in South Africa and joint venture cargo airlines K-Mile Asia in Thailand and Quikjet Airlines in India.

ASL Aviation Holdings airlines operate cargo services for the world’s leading express parcel integrators and eCommerce retailers. Group airlines also operate scheduled and charter cargo and services under its own airline brands on domestic, international, and intercontinental routes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa.

ASL has a global team of 3,000 people of 51 nationalities. The Group has a fleet of 150 aircraft that includes seven aircraft types ranging from the turbo-prop ATR 72 to the Boeing 747.