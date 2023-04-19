Atlantic Aviation Group launches recruitment drive

Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) is hoping to recruit the next generation of aircraft maintenance engineers and solve a global skills need with new trainee and apprenticeship opportunities for 45 people, starting in June and September.

There is a worldwide shortage of qualified aircraft maintenance engineers, making it one of the most sought after skillsets in global aviation.

To address the skills gap, AAG, which operates its own training academy, has teamed up with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) and SOLAS Learning Works to offer more than 45 roles through four-year apprenticeship or two-year traineeship programmes.

AAG chief aviation services officer Eva O’Keeffe said: “As well as addressing our skills needs here at AAG, there is a global shortage of qualified aircraft engineers, making this an extremely valuable skill and exciting career to embark on. Through our Training Academy and partnership with the Limerick and Clare Education Training Board we are committed to running three CAT A Traineeship classes this year to address this skill shortage”

The qualifications awarded through Atlantic Aviation Group – including a Category B1 licence for qualified apprentices – allow engineers to work anywhere in the world.

Commenting, James Power of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board said: “Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board has an ongoing commitment to supporting the aviation sector in the region. Shannon Campus has a long history of delivering training on aircraft maintenance dating back to 1989 with Shannon Aerospace and is delighted to continue that tradition with Atlantic Aviation Group. There is no doubt that the qualification gained from this training is recognised worldwide and is a passport for a successful learner to travel and work in the aviation sector”.

The programmes:

AAG is offering a two-year Aircraft Maintenance Traineeship, with one intake starting on June 12 this year and a second intake on October 23. The course is run by AAG and LCETB. Those who complete the programme will receive a Category A Aircraft Maintenance License (from the Irish Aviation Authority). Applications are open now at https://www.fetchcourses.ie/course/finder?sfcw-courseId=399025 and more information on course can be found here – https://www.atlanticaviation.ie/aircraft-maintenance-traineeship/

AAG is also offering four-year Aircraft Maintenance Apprenticeship starting in September this year. The course is run by Atlantic Aviation Group and LCETB Shannon Campus. Some of the learning is delivered at TUD-Bolton Street, Dublin. Those who complete the programme will receive a Category B1 licence which is recognised worldwide.

Applications are now open at and more information on course can be found here.

Atlantic Aviation Group is an independent aviation solutions company providing comprehensive maintenance, modification and support services to customers around the world. Our services include Part 145 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Part CAMO, Part21J Design Services and Part 147 training solutions.

Originally founded in 1962 and based at Shannon Airport on the West coast of Ireland, Atlantic Aviation Group’s reputation is built on superior craftsmanship, technical expertise and a flexible, dedicated customer service. AAG employs 600 staff at its facilities in Shannon, Ireland and 120 staff in its facility in Brize Norton, UK.