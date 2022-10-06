Report highlights Ryanair’s investment over 35 years

An independent report prepared by international consultants PwC shows that Ryanair is one of Ireland’s largest contributors to economic growth and development since 1985.

The airline has shared further report findings substantiating its positive impact in Munster over the past 35 years.

The report shows that Ryanair carries over 3.5 million passengers annually to/from Munster who contribute over €135m to Irish GDP. Ryanair operates over 50 routes to/from Munster.

Ryanair has 3 aircraft based at Cork Airport and 2 aircraft based at Shannon Airport a combined investment of $500m while the air supports 3,000 jobs in Munster annually.

The carrier has also invested €10m in a 3-bay heavy maintenance facility in Shannon, creating over 200 new jobs in Clare.

Ryanair has also revealed exciting growth plans for Ireland over the next decade, which include:

– Investing over €20bn in new technology aircraft, with 210 new B737 Gamechanger ordered.

– Opening a €8m new engineering excellence centre in Dublin.

– Investing €50m in a new training centre for pilots and cabin crew in Dublin.

– Growing Ryanair Labs from 600 to 1,000 high tech dev. jobs over the next 5 years.

– Growing traffic to/from Ireland by 50% from 20m to 30m passengers p.a. by 2030.

– Creating more than 2,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and IT developers in Ireland by 2030.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair has been one of Ireland’s most important indigenous success stories since first founded by the Ryan family in 1985 and this PwC Report quantifies the enormous contribution made by Ryanair, our people, and our passengers to the Irish economy over the past 35 years.

Ryanair has played a major role in Ireland’s regional development throughout this time, which is evidenced by our substantial contribution in Munster, where we support 3,000 jobs and are responsible for carrying 3.5 million passengers p.a. who contribute over €135 million euro to Irish GDP.

As we embark on a new decade of growth and investment in Munster and Ireland as a whole, we are delighted to share our plans to grow Ryanair’s Irish traffic from 20m to 30m p.a. over the next decade with these new guests travelling on a fleet of environmentally efficient B737 Gamechanger aircraft, which cut fuel and CO2 emissions by 16%, and lower noise by 40%.”