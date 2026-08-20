Shannon Airport shortlisted for Global Routes Award

Shannon Airport has been shortlisted for one of the aviation industry’s most prestigious accolades after being named a finalist in the Under 5 Million Passengers category at the Routes World Awards 2026, recognising excellence in route development, airline partnerships and aviation marketing.

The shortlist, unveiled this week by Routes, sees Shannon Airport recognised alongside some of the world’s leading airports.

The Routes World Awards are regarded as among the most respected honours in global aviation route development, celebrating organisations that have successfully fostered air connectivity growth and developed strong partnerships with airlines.

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Welcoming the announcement, Ray O’Driscoll, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Routes World Awards 2026. This recognition from the global route development community reflects the strength of the partnerships we have built with our airline customers and the commitment of our aviation development team to growing connectivity for the Mid-West and wider region.

“This year we have 40 routes operating from Shannon Airport, the highest number in 17 years, including 5 new routes – Madrid, Rome, Frankfurt, Warsaw and Poznan. This nomination acknowledges the strategic work we have undertaken to attract new services, support route growth and create opportunities that benefit tourism, business and regional economic development.

“We thank our airline partners for their continued confidence in Shannon Airport and our passengers for choosing to fly from Shannon. We look forward to showcasing our achievements as part of the judging process.”

Airports shortlisted for the Routes World Awards are assessed across a range of criteria including route development strategy, marketing support for airline partners, innovation, commercial performance and the effectiveness of initiatives designed to stimulate traffic growth.

The winners of the Routes World Awards 2026 will be announced during the Routes World Networking Evening in Frankfurt on 22 October 2026.