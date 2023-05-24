Aviation training schools integrate to form new academy

Atlantic Aviation Group has confirmed that its training division has a new name – the Atlantic Aviation Group Training Academy (AAGTA), based at its Shannon headquarters.

Since Atlantic Aviation Group’s acquisition of Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd. in March 2022, the company has worked to integrate its two training schools – Atlantic Aviation Institute and Shannon Aviation Training Academy (formerly known as Lufthansa Technik Shannon Aviation Training School).

Both training schools will now move forward as a fully integrated training team and will be formally known as the Atlantic Aviation Group Training Academy.

Commenting at the launch of the Atlantic Aviation Group Training Academy, Eva O’Keeffe, Chief Aviation Services Officer, said: “Both training schools are very accomplished with a strong legacy in the delivery of world class training, Atlantic Aviation Group Training Academy brings the best of both schools together with an expanded scope.

“Thanks to the hard work of our team and support of the Irish Aviation Authority, we are looking forward to an exciting new chapter, supporting our customers, delivering cutting edge learning, market leading training.”

The Atlantic Aviation Group Training Academy will be located at Atlantic Aviation Group, Hangar 1, Shannon, Co. Clare, Ireland, V95 KO97. For information, please contact training@atlanticaviation.ie or visit www.atlanticaviation.ie