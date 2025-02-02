Aer Lingus seeking Future Pilot Programme applications

Aer Lingus has announced the reopening of its Future Pilot Programme, which offers aspiring aviators a chance to realise their dreams of flying for the airline.

Through a competitive selection process, candidates will be selected to join the Future Pilot Programme, a 14-month pilot training course which is fully sponsored by the airline. Aer Lingus will begin accepting online applications from now until 10th February 2025.

Aer Lingus’ Future Pilot Programme will develop a total of 90 pilots over a five-year period. As part of its ongoing commitment to increasing diversity in its pilot programme, the airline is encouraging more female applicants. Currently, 11% of Aer Lingus Pilots are female. Despite this figure being industry leading, Aer Lingus is keen to see this number grow by increasing the number of applications from females.

Aer Lingus Chief People Officer, Anne Kiely said: “Aer Lingus has a proud tradition of pilot training, offering Future Pilot Programmes for nearly sixty years. Successful candidates will embark on an exciting and rewarding career, flying Aer Lingus customers to a wide range of destinations. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to operate some of the most modern aircraft in the industry. We invite everyone with a passion for aviation to apply for this unique programme, and we especially encourage women to join us as we strive to close aviation’s gender gap.”

Beginning in September 2025, successful candidates will undergo a 14-month pilot training course combining theory and practical studies at an international pilot academy. The students will then return to Aer Lingus’ Training Academy in Dublin to complete their training, where they will be mentored and supported throughout by the Aer Lingus Liaison Pilot.

On qualifying, they will receive a Multi-crew Pilot’s Commercial Licence, leading them to become a First Officer and ultimately a Captain on short and long haul routes for the airline.

The newly qualified pilots will go on to operate some of the most advanced and sustainable aircraft in the industry. Aer Lingus’ fleet includes the recent addition of two new Airbus A321 XLR aircraft. These aircrafts deliver up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

Aer Lingus Chief Instructor, Captain Karl O’Neill, said: “Aer Lingus’ Future Pilot Programme is a fully-funded pilot training course that offers successful applicants the opportunity to realise their dreams of a career in aviation. We’re looking for candidates who possess excellent communication, problem-solving and teamwork skills. We particularly encourage women with these skillsets to consider applying. Previous successful candidates have come from a diverse range of careers and backgrounds and are now forging exciting new careers in the sky.

All successful candidates will receive the most advanced industry-leading training. In addition, they will receive constant mentoring, guidance and support throughout their training and careers.

We look forward to welcoming our 2025 Future Pilot Programme candidates, who will play a vital role in shaping the future of our airline.”

Requirements:

Candidates must be over-18 as of 10th February 2025 and have completed their Leaving Certificate or equivalent.

They will have obtained a Leaving Certificate or equivalent with at least 2 higher level subjects with a minimum of H5 grades.

The Future Pilot Programme application process will open online from January 29th, 2025

To see the full list of criteria click here.