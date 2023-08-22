Clare students and apprentices at Worldskills Ireland 

Seven students and apprentices from County Clare will put their talents and knowledge to the test this September, when they compete at Worldskills Ireland 2023, the country’s largest experiential skills, apprenticeships, and careers event.

Taking place at the RDS, Dublin from 20th – 22nd September, Worldskills Ireland is expected to welcome over 22,000 people including students, parents and teachers, and will be a live celebration of apprenticeships, skills and careers with interactive demonstrations, career zones and employers who are ready to recruit.

Over 160 National Finalists will go head-to-head in a range of skills-based trades including automation, constructions skills and culinary arts, for a chance to win the prestigious Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS) Silver Medal and to represent Ireland at Worldskills Lyon next year.

Joining the other National Finalists from across the country are Clare natives:

Ruth Costello, Ballyvaughan and Eoin Dalton, Lahinch, are competing in the Cabinetmaking competition;

Laoibhse O’Malley, Ennis, is competing in the Hairdressing competition;

Max Boland, Shannon, is competing in the Plastic Die Engineering competition;

Jevgenijs Fokins, Ardnacrusha, is competing in the Restaurant Service competition;

Oran Fitzgerald, Kilrush, is competing in the Welding competition, and

Willow Swire, is competing in the Craft Butchery Competition

Supported by industry partners SISK, Construction Industry Federation (CIF), ESB Networks, Autodesk, Bus Eireann and Dublin Bus and education partners including the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS), the Higher Education Authority (HEA), SOLAS and NAO, Worldskills Ireland 2023 is designed to give students a chance to discover the key skills and sectors that drive the Irish economy.

Commenting on the announcement of 2023’s National Finalists, Ray English, Worldskills Ireland Chair added: “Congratulations to all the young people from across the country that are set to compete at the National Finals during Worldskills Ireland in September.

“Worldskills Ireland is the gateway to Worldskills Lyon in 2024, the 47th international competition which is taking place in France next year and we know that we have some incredibly talented young people in Ireland who will make us proud during the national and international competitions.

“We believe that promoting apprenticeships and skills-based careers, we can create a brighter future for our young people whilst simultaneously progressing and evolving Ireland’s wider business economy.

“This year it has been announced that Higher Options, the annual education expo for second level students run by The Irish Times in partnership with the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, is joining forces with Worldskills Ireland 2023 to create a mega careers event for young people.

“We are dedicated to empowering and inspiring the next generation of skills professionals in Ireland and we’re excited to work alongside our partners to continue to elevate the perception of skills and apprenticeships throughout various sectors and industries.”

Needed now more than ever, Worldskills Ireland 2023 will be a three-day celebration preparing the talent of today for the careers of the future, the event will showcase the multiplicity of skills training and apprenticeships on offer nationwide. Alongside the competitions, there will be demonstrations, try out areas, inspiring real-live talks from industry experts, an opportunity to meet employers who are ready to recruit and the chance to view innovative digital tech skills that are the backbone of jobs of the future.

Designed to promote skills, apprenticeship careers and opportunities for young people, the event allows students, parents, teachers, and guidance counsellors to navigate the options available following secondary education. The Finals Day is set to take place at the RDS, Dublin on Friday 22nd September and is a day not to be missed! Free to attend, registration for the event is now open – www.worldskillsireland.ie.