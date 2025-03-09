ESB Networks Apprenticeship Programme open for applications 

ESB Networks is looking to recruit electrical apprentices to join their apprenticeship programme with applications being accepted online until midnight on Sunday, 6th April.

Open to applicants born on or before June 1, 2008, the four-year paid programme combines college-based learning and hands-on experience within the organisation. Upon completion, apprentices obtain a QQI Advanced Level 6 Electrical Trade Certificate, which is recognised internationally.

With a blend of classroom-based education and practical training, apprentices will benefit from a hands-on learning experience while enjoying the versatility of working both indoors and outdoors, gaining exposure to various electrical systems and environments.

Speaking about the announcement of this year’s programme, Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director, ESB Networks, said: “It is a great time to join our organisation as we are growing our investment in electricity infrastructure to support Ireland’s transition to a clean energy future. Apprentices are essential in ensuring we have the expertise required to deliver the electricity network and meet the goals outlined in our Networks for Net Zero Strategy. Our apprenticeship programme offers hands-on experience and equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this dynamic industry.”

Aimie Mallon, an apprentice on the ESB Networks’ programme, shared what drew her to the apprenticeship and her experience to date: “ I was drawn to ESB Networks because of the opportunity to work in and outdoors, the variety of the job, the organisation’s prestigious reputation, and its record for health and safety. Since joining, I’ve appreciated the blend of practical and theoretical work. Working as a team to restore electricity to customers after a storm is incredibly rewarding. I highly recommend this apprenticeship to anyone seeking an engaging and adventurous career in the electrical industry.”

Click here for more information and to apply.