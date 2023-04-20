LCETB launches Youth Work Plan 2023

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board officially launched its Youth Work Plan 2023 – 2026 at glór in Ennis this week.

The plan aims to ensure the ETB succeeds in its responsibilities to support the provision, coordination, administration and assessment of youth work services in the Limerick and Clare region.

Speaking at Wednesday’s launch Chief Executive, George O’Callaghan, said “This plan outlines an exciting and ambitious path for our ETB over the next four years. It marks another important milestone in the development of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and involved consultation with a range of partner organisations. We very much look forward to working with these organisations to ensure the best possible outcomes for young people in Limerick and Clare. I would especially like to thank the members of the Youth Work Committee for their time and commitment in guiding the ETB around its youth work services and provision.”

Many of the partner groups attended the launch along with members of the ETB senior management team including George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive, and Donncha Ó Treasaigh Director of Schools; Seán McMahon, Chair of the ETB Youth Work Committee; as well as members of the Youth Work Services team. The event acknowledged the commitment and passion of youth work staff and volunteer leaders across the region who give enormous time and energy to youth clubs, to scout groups and to special interest groups in their respective communities.

Aoimhe McNamara, who was supported by Clare Youth Service as a teenager and returned to do a work placement there as part of her social care degree, spoke enthusiastically at the launch about the 2023-2026 plan. “Youth work really does change with the times, because young people have different needs at different moments in time. This new plan is really going to help programmes and projects that are already in place by expanding them and making sure that more young people have access to them and have a voice.”

Youth Work takes place in almost every town across Limerick and Clare; including youth work organisations, youth clubs, youth arts groups, drug and alcohol projects, sporting bodies, scouts and girl guide groups. This new plan represents a shared commitment from all these organisations to the on-going development of this valuable initiative. The plan is firmly focused on ensuring that young people in these communities get the best experiences that can be provided.

The importance of these positive outcomes was emphasised by ETB Youth Officer Team Lead, Cora Foley: “Ireland is becoming a more diverse and multicultural society and we all need to learn to work together. Respect for diversity, inclusiveness and the rights of all young people are important elements of this Youth Work Plan.”