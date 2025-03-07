LCETB to host Campus Open Week from 10th-14th

The Limerick and Clare Education Training Board will host a Campus Open Week across all campuses in Limerick and Clare from Monday 10th March to Friday 14th March.

Open events attract large numbers of second-level students, guidance counsellors, parents and the wider public who are interested in learning more about our programmes and facilities.

LCETB teaching and instruction staff, along with support service teams will be available on the day to share information on our wide choice of programmes, the supports available, as well as apprenticeship options.

If you are looking to develop new skills, progress to Higher Education or enhance your employment opportunities, our learning pathways are for you.

Click here for more details….