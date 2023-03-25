Rekindle seeks older persons with lost skills

Rekindle is an intergenerational festival of lost skills celebrating and showcasing the knowledge of older people in our communities that can help us all to live a truly sustainable life.

Building upon the success of the first Rekindle: Festival of Lost Skills in 2022, the festival will be taking place on Sunday 14th of May 2023 at the Courthouse Gallery Ennistymon.

Speaking about the Festival, coordinator Katie Cogan has launched a search for older people who might like to exhibit in the 2023 festival, commenting “So many of the skills we need now to live in a truly sustainable way were once practiced by generations past. We’re now looking for older people with skills involving making useful things, repair, creating beautiful crafts, growing materials or foods, mending belongings or building habitats. Anyone with a skill diminishing in popularity and in danger of being forgotten. Is this you or do you know someone who matches this description?”

Katie continued “We are hosting a Coffee Morning in advance of Rekindle on Thursday 6th April, 10am – 12pm at The Courthouse Gallery Ennistymon. We’re inviting anyone interested to come along, we’d love to meet you and find opportunities to you to take part in this year’s festival”

In 2022 Rekindle: Festival of Lost Skills saw more than 500 people meet 18 exhibitors who showcased skills ranging from pen making, aran knitting, rope making, boat building, basket making and also included a farrier who brought his anvil to display blacksmithing skills. The festival also had traditional music and storytelling led by the well known musician and sheanachai Aindrais de Staic taking place at the Salmon Bookshop and Literary Centre.

In addition to the day festival, there will be an exhibition of a participatory art project at The Courthouse Gallery running from May 11th – 22nd led by artist Nicola Henly with photographs by Myriam Riand of people using traditional skills as well as interviews by Paula Carroll of Cuimhneamh an Cláir / Clare Memories.

Common Knowledge is a not for profit social enterprise with a mission to share skills for a truly sustainable homelife. Based in The Burren, our vision is for an Ireland of confident, capable and connected people.