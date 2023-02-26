West Clare Jobs Fair in Kilrush on Wednesday

The West Clare Jobs Fair will take place in Kilrush on Wednesday March 1st from 12-3pm.

There are open jobs and talented people in Clare seeking jobs, and the West Clare Jobs Fair aims to connect them!

The event will be held in the Kilrush Digihub (Eircode V15 FN53) from 12-3pm on March 1st. Over 100 job seekers and more than 15 employers and recruitment agencies are expected for the event.

Several employers will also be joining live on-line to meet and talk with job seekers, which reaffirms the reality and the opportunity of remote and hybrid working making it possible to live and work in the west of Clare even if the employer is not physically based in Clare.

This is the second jobs fair organised and hosted by a coalition of groups, including Grow Remote, Clare Local Development Company, DigiClare, EmployAbility Clare, and the Department of Social Protection. In October, a jobs fair hosted in the Ennis Digi Hub attracted more than 300 job seekers and nearly 30 employers and recruiters.

The event is open to the public and free, but organisers request attendees to register on Eventbrite.

Questions about the event? Use the “contact the organiser” button on the Eventbrite page, or please call or message Paul on 087 202 8407.