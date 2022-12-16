Clare company scoops ‘Pioneering micro-employer’ award

Ennis employer Ecolect Technical Services Limited, Tulla Road, has won a prestigious award at the 2022 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Awards, taking home a ‘pioneering micro-employer’ award at the ceremony.

Seven businesses from around the country have been crowned Generation Apprenticeship Employers of the Year by Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science in an awards ceremony which took place on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in the Morrison Hotel, Dublin.

Commenting on their award win, the Ecolect Technical Services Ltd Team said: “Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for the Award. Our apprentices are the future of our company and are key to its further growth and expansion”

Beginning in 2001, Ecolect Technical Services Limited are a leading provider of innovative mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering solutions. It provides services to customers across sectors including Data Centres, Life Sciences, Industrial, Commercial, Substations and Renewables and operate across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe. The company won the award in recognition of its example of a pioneering micro and small company that benefits apprentices.

The winning employers were selected under two themes, with 26 nominations drawn from micro and SME businesses under theme one, and 57 nominations drawn from micro, SME and large businesses under theme 2.

Minister Harris said: “I want to congratulate Ecolect Technical Services Limited and all of the winners of the 2022 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Awards. The standard of entries and nominees reflects the high quality of the apprenticeship system here in Ireland, of which businesses and employers are the backbone. Without employers, there would be no apprenticeship system. We have ambitious aims for apprenticeship in this country, and in order to achieve those aims, we need the expertise, passion, training, support and guidance that employers provide.That is why today we are announcing new measures to support small and medium businesses take on apprentices. One More Job will be aimed at providing the help needed to ensure more companies can be part of the apprentice journey.”

The Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year awards showcase and celebrate the dedicated employers – now almost 9,000 in number, an increase from just over 6,000 in 2019, who employ apprentices across Ireland, and use apprenticeship as an important source of talent and skills. The awards also celebrate the incredible efforts employers are making to develop apprenticeship opportunities across a range of Irish industries; growing business, improving performance and efficiency, attracting and retaining talented, and developing forward-thinking individuals who thrive and form part of Ireland’s future skills talent.

The seven awards were made across two main themes; (i) pioneering micro & small companies employing apprentices, and (ii) good examples of practice in workplace diversity benefiting apprentices.

The Employer of the Year awards, now in its fourth year, had high levels of interest this year, with 83 outstanding employers put forward for an award across micro, small, medium and large businesses.

At the event, Minister Harris also announced a new initiative with micro and small employers in 2023, called One More Job. The initiative will provide practical assistance and supports to micro and small employers who currently do not employ apprentices. The National Apprenticeship Office will work in partnership with apprenticeship providers to provide help businesses access apprenticeship as a talent pipeline.

The nominees for this year’s awards span a diverse range of twenty-first century industries across Ireland, from retail to engineering, electrical, manufacturing, hairdressing, construction, biopharma and much more.

Mary Liz Trant, Director of the National Apprenticeship Office said: “Within the National Apprenticeship Office we are delighted with progress made on expanding apprenticeship opportunities, due to the drive and commitment shown by 21st century employers, education and training providers and industry-led consortia. There are now 66 exciting career paths available under the Generation Apprenticeship banner, and a thriving 26,000-strong community of apprentices in training, school leavers, career changers and people of all ages and backgrounds who are earning while they are learning and developing great careers.

“A key aim of the National Apprenticeship Office is to enable apprenticeship growth and development in Ireland, including better access and inclusion for under-represented groups including women. The gender-based bursary which was introduced this year is a first step, along with the financial incentive of the apprenticeship employer grant. I would like to congratulate Ecolect Technical Services Ltd their win and thank each of the incredible employers nominated for an award, and for their commitment to creating apprenticeship opportunities. Thanks to each and every one of you, you are helping to develop Ireland’s exceptional skills talent of the future.”