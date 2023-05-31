Ennis Real Estate Agent wins National Award

Clare estate agent DNG O’Sullivan Hurley Properties has been named DNG Large branch of the Year sponsored by MyHome.ie at the DNG National Conference and Awards ceremony.

The Conference and Awards ceremony was attended by more than 150 delegates from offices across Ireland where a range of topics from Ireland’s property market outlook to DNG’s recent partner affiliation with Hampton International and the role of DNG in the residential and commercial sectors, were discussed. Delegates were entertained by Guest speaker Ireland Rugby legend and La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara.

The judging panel included industry experts, Peter Dargan of the Irish Times, Adrian Bushnell of Pan Research, Joanne Geary of MyHome.ie and Keith Lowe, CEO of DNG, who also praised DNG O’Sullivan Hurley for the high standard of service and continued fresh and innovative approach.

Established in 2002 by owners Cormac O’Sullivan and Douglas Hurley, DNG O’Sullivan Hurley is one of Clare’s fastest growing estate agents and recipient of previous awards recognising its high standards of service and extensive local property knowledge across Co Clare.

Speaking after receiving the award, Cormac O’Sullivan, Partner, DNG O’Sullivan Hurley, said: “We are thrilled to be named DNG Large Branch of the year are It’s an incredible feeling to know that our efforts in the real estate industry have been acknowledged and celebrated at a national level. None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication shown by the O’Sullivan Hurley team. Every single team player contributes evenly to the success of our business, brand, reputation and our professional conduct.”

The awards celebrate the hard work carried out across the DNG Network and recognise the success of individuals within the organisation, rewarding the high standards of service, business acumen and professionalism demonstrated in each DNG branch.

